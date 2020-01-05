Peter M. Kooshoian, 77, Buffalo attorney

Sept. 18, 1942 – Jan. 1, 2020

Peter Mark Kooshoian, of North Buffalo, an attorney for more than 50 years, died unexpectedly on New Year’s Day in Gates Vascular Institute after suffering a heart attack. He was 77.

Born in Somerville, Mass., he came to Buffalo in 1948 when his father became manager for Hires Root Beer here. He was a 1959 graduate of Canisius High School and a 1963 graduate of Canisius College. After receiving his juris doctor degree from the University at Buffalo Law School in 1966, he was admitted to the New York State bar later that year and admitted to practice in federal court in 1967.

Mr. Kooshoian began his career in the Erie County District Attorney’s office in 1968 and became executive assistant district attorney. With his trial partner, Joseph Forma, he prosecuted many felony trials. He left in 1976 to serve as law assistant to Appellate Court Judge Michael F. Dillon, then began a general practice in 1979. He also served as principal law clerk to County Court Judge Joseph McCarthy from 1979 to 1994. In recent years, he had been semi-retired.

He was the sole lawyer representative from the Fourth Judicial District to the Judicial Conference of the State of New York from 1984 to 2000. As a member of the Erie County Bar Association, he chaired its Continuing Legal Education Committee. He also was a member of the New York State Bar Association, the New York State District Attorneys Association and the National District Attorneys Association.

He enlisted in the Army Reserve in 1966, was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1972.

A parishioner at St. Mark Catholic Church, he maintained many close longtime friendships. He was known for his dry wit and was devoted to his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, the former Elizabeth Schmit, a high school mathematics teacher; a daughter, Caroline Barry; two sons, Peter Matthew and Michael H.; and seven grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Ave.