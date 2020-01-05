PELLAM, Dawn (Drzymala)

Pellam - Dawn (nee Drzymala)

December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of David; devoted mother of Gerald Mowers II, Abbey (Rob) Mowers, and Ashley (Michael) Asher; loving grandmother of Julian, Connor, Caliegh, and Johnny; daughter of late Josephine (late Eugene) Lesniowski and late Robert (Nancy) Drzymala; dear sister of Darlene Bojar, Darcie (Guy) Paolucci and the late Matthew Drzymala; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Tuesday from 4-7 pm, at which time Funeral Services will be held.