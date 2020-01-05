Woman crossing road struck by two vehicles in Town of Lockport

A pedestrian was hospitalized after she was struck by two vehicles Sunday evening as she attempted to cross Robinson Road near Snyder Drive in the Town of Lockport, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Chandara Betancourt, of Lockport, was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo.

Investigators said Betancourt was struck by an eastbound vehicle operated by Randolph A. West, of Lockport. She hit the windshield and rolled into the westbound lane, where she was struck by another vehicle operated by Lais Snidei-Thompson, of Grand Island.

According to the report, several 911 calls about 5:15 p.m. indicated that the accident was a hit and run, but deputies determined that both drivers remained at the scene.