Pauly, Mary M.

Pauly - Mary M. Age 92 of Eden, NY, January 3, 2020. Daughter of late Norbert and Martha (nee: Witzel); sister of late Luke and Norbert Pauly Jr.; dear friend of the Neifer family. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Words of sympathy may be made on www.LaingFuneralHome.com.