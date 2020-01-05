PALMER, Beverly (Pence)

Of East Aurora, NY, December 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John L. Palmer; dearest mother of Peter L. Palmer of Lakeland, FL, William Thomas (Chingchi) Palmer of Berkley, CA, Michael Palmer of Marblehead, MA, Stephen Palmer of Queens, NY and the late Suzanne M. (Jeff) Breloff of Lockport, NY; loving grandmother of Kyle (Kevin) Christner of Buffalo, NY, Evan and Emily Breloff of Buffalo, NY and Nelson Palmer of Berkley, CA. No prior visitation. Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Aurora Boys and Girls Club, 24 Paine St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Mrs. Palmer enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, playing bridge, the Buffalo Bills and was a longtime member of East Aurora Country Club. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.hoyfuenralhome.com