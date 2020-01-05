PALKA, Walter A., Jr.

PALKA - Walter A., Jr. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest December 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (nee Priester) Palka; devoted father of Scott Palka, Mark (Mary) Palka, and Amy (Mark) Abad; cherished grandfather of six grandchildren; loving son of the late Walter Sr. and Helen Palka; dear brother of Robert (late Mary Jo) Palka. No prior visitation. Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., on Wednesday (January 8th) at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com