MURPHY, Joseph P.

MURPHY - Joseph P. Of Depew, December 30, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Mary (nee DiBattista) Talmon-Murphy; beloved father of Tina (William) America, Richard Talmon, Rosanne (Lawrence) Schrock, Kristin (Daniel) Cervi and the late Timothy Talmon; cherished grandfather of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving companion of Kathleen Bauman. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 12 to 3 PM, where a Funeral Service, will be held at 3 PM, immediately following visitation. Relatives and friends are invited. Flowers gratefully declined.