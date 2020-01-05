MOORE, Mary "Jonni"

Of Tonawanda, NY, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, January 1, 2020, at age 90. Predeceased by her daughter, Judy Ross, and her sister, Jane Watts; survived by her children, Greg Moore of Philadelphia, PA, Robin (Gene) of Fairport, NY, son-in-law Joel (Janet) Ross of Stowe, Ohio; grandchildren, Greg (Anne) Benoit, Colleen (Charlie) Kim, Jono Benoit and fiance; Erin Cridlebaugh, Lauren (Kevin) Sanborn, Natalie Ross, Steve Ross and Phoebe Funderburg - Moore; great- grandchildren, Freddie and Alvie Benoit, Etta Sanborn. Fiercely independent, Jonni lived on her own until two weeks before she died. During World War II, as a teenager, she moved seven times and loved making new friends everywhere she went. She went to Sweetbriar College at age 16, but, when her mother died tragically, Jonni came back to Baltimore to live with her little sister at friends of her family's. From that point on, she and her sister, Jane, were best friends. Later, she attended the University of Rochester, but left to get married. In her 40's she finished her Bachelor's Degree and then earned her Masters in Library Science. Jonni worked at many libraries in the Erie County Library System, ending her career as director of the West Seneca Public Library at age 72. Retirement was boring for Jonni, so she volunteered at WNED-TV. She volunteered there for 14 years, and was Volunteer of the Year in 2012. She loved Baltimore, Bethany Beach, and playing bridge with her dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, at 1:30 PM at Kenmore Presbyterian Church. Please enter through the parking lot door.Contributions in her memory, may be made to WNED, PO Box 1263, Buffalo, New York, 14240.