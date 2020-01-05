MIKULA, Jerry J.

MIKULA - Jerry J. Of Akron, December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Buyers); devoted father of Kevin (Jordan) and Brian; step-father of Joseph (Kerri) Buyers and Danny Sansanese; loving grandfather of Lyla, Lucky, Leighton and Quinn; dear brother of Kathy Fox, Karen (Pete) Ziders, Jeff (Sue), Jim (Julie), Laurie (Leo) McGorry and Mark (Tammy); also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Cichon-Borgosz Funeral Home, Inc., 4929 Broadway, Depew, NY. Wednesday, 3 - 7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service in The Vine Wesleyan Church, 425 Penora Street, Depew, NY, Thursday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined.