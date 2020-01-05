MECKLENBURG, Dale "Meck"

Passed away after a long and courageous fight with pancreatic cancer on December 31, 2019. He was born in Batavia, NY on June 21, 1952 to the late Donald Mecklenburg and Muriel "Dottie" (Brauer) Stover. Dale was a 1970 graduate of Akron High School and worked as a lineman for the Village of Akron. He was a Son of the American Legion LL Tillman Post 900 and a member of the Niagara Falls Elks Lodge 346. He enjoyed golfing and boating. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughter, Sienna and taking rides with his beloved dog, Tucker. Loving companion of Mary Melloni; cherished father of Julie (Jess) Mecklenburg, Lisa (Adam) Mecklenburg and Lori (Mike) Caporoso; proud grandfather of Sienna Marie Caporoso; beloved brother of Carol (Ken) Litfin and David Mecklenburg. He is also survived by two nephews, Michael Litfin and David (Brenda) Litfin and his former wife and dear friend Christine Mecklenburg. He is predeceased by his stepfather, Bob Stover. Friends may call on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC., 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY where a Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 7 at 11 AM. Charitable donations may be made in Dale's memory to Hospice Buffalo or the American Legion LL Tillman Post 900. Visit rossakron.com