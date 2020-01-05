MECCA, Kathleen S. (Moribello)

MECCA - Kathleen S. (nee Moribello)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest on January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Jeffrey Mecca; devoted mother of Kyle Mecca; loving daughter of the late Catherine and Salvatore Moribello; dear sister of Mary Ann, Rose Marie and the late John; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 3-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com