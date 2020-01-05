MEANY, Brian Burtis

Of Naples, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away on December 31, 2019 after a 9-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 60 years young. He will be sadly missed by his best friend and wife of 21 years, Susan (Simme) Meany, children Jessica and Kyle Meany, step-children Scott (Kelly) and Laura Kerrigan, siblings Linda (Bruce) Cloutier, Kevin (Shari) Meany, Joanne (Richard) Meany de Leon and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Christopher Thomas and Joan (Burtis) Meany and his first wife and mother of his children, Marianne (Brohm) Meany. Memorial Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster, NY on January 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM, followed by a luncheon. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please consider donations in his memory to Avow Hospice of Naples, Caring Bridge or PanCan, as these organizations were extremely helpful during his battle.