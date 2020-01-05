McCLAIN, Thomas C., Jr.

McCLAIN - Thomas C., Jr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly January 1, 2020. Partner of Kathy McClain; devoted father of Monesa Johnson, Quindera McClain and Marcus Fears; grandfather of Antuan Johnson and Keera Fears; loving son of Ruth McClain and the late Thomas McClain Sr.; dear brother of Patricia Bynum and Annette Cortez; cherished uncle of Deirdre DeRizzio, Brendon McClain, (Antionette), Bernard Williams (Marva) and Heather McClain; also survived by many dear relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com