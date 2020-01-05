LUX, Jack E.

LUX - Jack E. Age 83, of Arcade, entered into rest on January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Deanna (nee Baker) Lux; father of Pam Evans-Springer, John (Pamela) Flanigan, Keith (Catherine) Lux; brother of Floyd "Butch" (Carol) Lux, Jr., Marie (Bob) Clark, Rose (Byron) Mesch and the late Edward Lux; also survived by six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday, from 4 - 6 PM, at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where services will follow at 6 PM. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.