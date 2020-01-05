LOVE, Zandra Marie (Moore)

Sunrise November 1, 1950 - Sunset December 29, 2019; beloved wife of Robert E. Love; devoted mother of Talia Love and Uriah Love; loving grandmother of Zandre, Rabiah, and Baileigh; survived by a host of loving family members. The family will be present Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11 AM to 12 PM at the Evening Star Church of Christ in God, 1552 Fillmore Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14211 where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.COM