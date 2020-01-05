LOMBARD, Tracy L. "Barbara-Bobbie" (Wright)

Of Buffalo, NY. December 29, 2019. Loving mother of Erika D. (Theodore) Cacciatore; grandmother of Miles J. Crumlish, Nicholas I. and Mia I. Cacciatore; daughter of the late Harless and Melba (Reed) Wright; sister of Harless "Doc" (Faye) Wright, Georgia "Taddy" (Basil) Harper and Eddie (Vera) Wright; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6-8 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at: the Castiglia Funeral HOme, INc., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Haven House. Condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com