KLEIN, Allen J.

KLEIN - Allen J. Age 50, of Java Village, died January 2, 2020. Beloved son of James and Donna (nee Reich) Klein; step-brother of William (late Missy) Voigt and John (Lisa) Voigt; brother of Wendy (Steve) Spencer and Scott Klein; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 AM. Interment will be in Java Village Cemetery. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com