JONES, Jessie

JONES - Jessie Departed this life on January 1, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 10 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St., where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME., INC. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardfuneralhome.com