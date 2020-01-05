JAGOW, Ronald H.

JAGOW - Ronald H. Suddenly, December 29, 2019, of Eden, NY, at the age of 80 years old, beloved husband of Linda (Piller) Jagow; loving father of of Lori Jagow (Bob Brown), Ronald (Brenda) Jagow, Kelley (Michael) Harmon and Leigh Jagow; grandfather of 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of James (Kelly) Jagow; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Best friend of Peeps. Ron was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. No prior visitation. Arrangements by Wentland Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com