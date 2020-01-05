IWASZCZENKO, Alex

IWASZCZENKO - Alex January 2, 2020, age 94, of Disputanta, VA and formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 72 years to Tamara (nee Sawicka) Iwaszczenko; dearest father of Lucy (Dale) Blair; dear grandfather of Lisa (Scott) Magazine, Jason (Morgan Page) Alicea and great-grandfather of Sasha, Anya and Emmy. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 8 from 3-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.). Funeral Services will be held Thursday at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 200 Como Park Blvd., at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Panachyda Wednesday at 4 PM. Please visit www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com