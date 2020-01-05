INMAN, Gerald C.

INMAN - Gerald C. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years to Marie P. (nee Castellana) Inman; devoted father of Vincent (Terry) Inman, Kyle Inman, Jeffrey (late Elizabeth) Inman, and Charles (Lynnette) Inman; cherished grandfather of Samantha, Andrea, Kala, Anna, and Ella; loving son of the late Charles and Geralda Inman; dear brother of James (Pam), William (Patricia) and Richard (Linda); also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 73 Adam St., Tonawanda, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com