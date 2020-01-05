HUDDLESTON, Martha H. (Hendry)

HUDDLESTON - Martha H. (nee Hendry)

January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John V. Huddleston, PhD, PE; loving mother of James B. (Chinman Tsai), Nancy S. (Charles Stenger) and Amy A. Huddleston; cherished grandmother of Maxwell D. and Jackson B. Stenger; dear sister of Helen (Eugene) Justice. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2 - 4 PM at Central Park United Methodist Church, 216 Beard Ave., Buffalo 14214. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.