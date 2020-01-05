HEIDLE, Mary Lynn

HEIDLE - Mary Lynn January 2, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Loving daughter of William Jr. and Marilyn Heidle; dear sister of William III (Antoinette), Timothy (Jacqueline) Heidle, Suzanne (Thomas) Russo and Colleen (Peter) Was; aunt of Nicole (Joshua) Wojtaszczyk, Kristen (Jeffrey) Radzwill, Trish (Alex) Hycner, Jillian Russo, Jacob and Madeline Was; great-aunt of Carter, Ella, Jase and Lucy. Visitation Friday, January 10th, 3-7 PM, at the pacer funeral home, inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday, January 11th at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Mary Lynn was a friend to everyone she met, a social worker and an advocate for children with disabilities. She was an active member at St. Martha Parrish and was a member of the Cursillo Movement. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's League at www.tclny.org. Share condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com