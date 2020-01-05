HANGARTNER, Michael J., Sr.

HANGARTNER - Michael J., Sr. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 1, 2020. Devoted father of Cassandra Postek and the late Michael Hangartner Jr.; cherished grandfather of Christian Michael; dear brother of Helen Young. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Dubois, PA. Michael was a member of UA Local #22, Plumbers & Steamfitters since 1975. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com