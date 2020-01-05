GRAY, Dolores J. "Dolly" (White)

December 30, 2019. Loving wife of Harry Gray; cherished mother of David (Kathy) Gray and Leslie (Jerry) Swierski; loving grandmother of Daniel (Sierra) Gray and great-grandmother of Skyler and Ruby. No prior visitation. Services were held privately at the request of the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL.