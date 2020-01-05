GRANGER, Carl V., M.D.

GRANGER - Carl V., M.D. December 29, 2019, age 91. Dr. Granger is survived by his son, Glenn B. (Willidale) Granger; daughter, Dr. Marilyn Granger; step-children, Oliver Champion, Dr. Susan Champion, Janis Champion and Bill Walker; his first wife, Helen M. (Bolden) Granger; five grandchildren and dear friends, Frank Evans, Lola Majors and Lynne Adamcyzk. He was predeceased by his spouses Joanne (nee Ghee) Champion and Eloise Walker. There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Dr. Granger's Life will be held at a time and date to be announced at The Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Granger's memory to Housing Opportunities Made Equal, 1542 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209.