GILLETTE - James E. Sr. January 3, 2020, age 69. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Long) Gillette; devoted father of James E. Gillette Jr., Nicholas (Laura) Gillette and Jeffrey Gillette; loving papa of Giana, Nina, Cole and Maximus; also survived by siblings, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St., (just East of Rt. 219) where Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com