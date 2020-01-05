GARLOCK, Lorraine E. "Lorry" (Almeter)

Of Williamsville, entered into rest January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Franklin A. "Garry" Garlock; loving daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Almeter; dear sister of the late E. Wilson, Vincent P., Bernard J. and Donald C. Almeter. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, North Java, NY in the spring. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com