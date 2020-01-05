Current Buffalo Sabres players interacted with fans at the Sabres Skills Challenge on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at KeyBank Center, where autograph signings and alumni appearances and on-ice competitions were all entertaining. See the families and friends who got a closer look at their favorite players.
