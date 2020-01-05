Former acting Lockport police chief hired to monitor school facial recognition system

Douglas E. Haak Jr., who served as acting Lockport police chief for a few weeks last fall, said Friday he will retire from the department as of Jan. 30 to take a job monitoring the Lockport City School District's new facial recognition security system.

"It's an easy fit for me," said Haak, a captain who has been a Lockport police officer for more than 24 years. He has extensive experience working at Lockport schools in drug prevention and anti-gang programs.

Haak's appointment was approved Dec. 11 by the Board of Education. His salary will be $30,000 a year, Assistant Superintendent for Personnel Lisa M. Schrader said Monday.

Haak said losing out to Steven K. Abbott for the police chief post played no role in his decision to leave the force. "The administration here has been great to me and the department is headed in a good direction. It had nothing to do with that," Haak said.

He said he will work weekdays from 3 to 9 p.m., monitoring the 300-camera security system primarily during after-school events.