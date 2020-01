ETU, Mary Ann

ETU - Mary Ann January 3, 2020, daughter of the late Paul T. and Mary Irene (Hughes) Etu; sister of Peter M. (Mary) Etu; aunt of Michael Etu, Hon. Susan (James) Eagan and Matthew (Lauren) Etu; great-aunt of Hanna, Nathan, Reilly, Katie, Aveleen and the late Thomas. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.