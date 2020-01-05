ERNST, Janie Lee Etheridge

ERNST - Janie Lee Etheridge Of Webster, NY, formerly of Manteo, NC, passed away on December 25th after a long illness at the age of 89. Janie is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph Ernst; daughters, Jill Fickbohm (Eric) and Jaye Massecar (Jim); two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; her sisters, Marie Dremann of St. Petersburg, FL and Alma Clark (Marvin) of Manteo, NC, as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Janie's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to Alvah Halloran & Son Funeral Home, 2125 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624.