Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 15.

AKRON

• 209 East, Daniel Burger to Williams William Otto III, $280,000.

• 64 East Ave., Daniel B. Senko to Jenna Marie Perry, $172,000.

ALDEN

• 1094 Exchange St., James Moch to Michele M. Bailey, $175,000.

• 13158 Main St., Tara L. Brown to Maria Gordon; Shawn Gordon, $145,900.

AMHERST

• 47 The Hamlet, Adolfo Lupu; Yulia Lupu to Patricia R. Wooley, $599,900.

• 21 Hidden Creek Court, Susan M. Wopperer to James Pacciotti, $560,000.

• 46 Hampton Hill Drive, Kenneth Rosehart; James Wicks to Jeffrey Reznicki; Mona Reznicki, $500,018.

• 90 Sierra Drive, Ryan Homes; Ryan Homes of New York to Ning Qian; Haiyou Wang, $424,990.

• 247 Surrey Run, Chaya Shuman; Daniel J. Shuman to Daniel J Shuman 2008 Irrevocable Trust 020608 Tr, $401,500.

• 73 Forestbrook Court, Esther Steny Sudit to Kelly M. Berg; Barbara A. Rucker; Edward F. Rucker, $395,000.

• 22 Boxelder Lane, Jason F. Kiszka to Jennifer Darin; Joseph Darin, $387,500.

• 293 Brantwood Road, Madelaine Burgio to Justin L. Smith, $345,000.

• 27 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Katherine A. Mccargo; Thomas W. Mccargo, $316,000.

• 26 Rockdale Drive, Michael D. Olear; Sandra L. Olear to Ali K. Mavludov; Suraye Mavludova, $310,000.

• 35 Oakmont Court, Maryanne Mckendry to Souma Chowdhury; Himangi Marathe, $305,000.

• 50 French Oaks Lane, James Casselman; James C. Casselman to Irene Paulus; Peter Paulus, $290,000.

• 43 Dogwood Road, Eileen M. Angelini; Robert C. Omalley to Christopher F. Mirando, $280,000.

• 171 Parkledge Drive, Winifred P. Doran to Bethany L. Mazur; Michael P. Mazur, $280,000.

• 76 Sudbury Lane, Anthony J. Gugliuzza; Lauri A. Gugliuzza to Xuwen Zhang, $269,900.

• 52 Rosedale, Bird Grace Hannah Valerie; Jason Lamont Bird to Patricia L. Murray; Marc S. Schrenk, $256,000.

• 105 Chaumont Drive, Gabrielle J. Moore; Robert S. Moore to Paramdeep S. Sandhu; Tarjit S. Sandhu, $250,000.

• 4194 Harlem Road, Donald E. Manta to Matthew J. Kabalan, $250,000.

• 3 Harcroft Court, Edwin W. Ehrmann; Georgia L. Ehrmann to Grace D. Conner; Patrick N. Conner, $245,000.

• 198 Paradise Road, Fred B. Klein to Albert Vexler, $238,000.

• 17 Fairgreen Drive, Douglas C. Gross to Razia S. Pirzada, $230,000.

• 100 Cindy Drive, Colleen J. Becht; John Murray; Kenneth P. Murray; Robert M. Murray to Thomas P. Mcdermott, $220,000.

• 52 Sundown Trail, Daniel Mittleman; Ferne E. Mittleman; Jeri Mittleman; Susan Zent to Deborah F. Slater, $220,000.

• 148 Hickory Hill Road, Barbara J Campagna Revocable Trust Tr to Johanna Oreskovic, $210,000.

• 52 Highland Drive, Brenda Marie Crysler; Matthew R. Lam to Cory S. Mclean, $208,000.

• 99 Sunshine Drive, Faina Rozov; Yefim Rozov to Humerya Guven; Jay Recep Ornek, $206,000.

• 341 Mill, Tjf Property Holdings LLC to Daniel Johnson, $205,000.

• 161 Avalon Drive, Bethany L. Mazur; Michael P. Mazur to John Hider; Kristine Hider, $205,000.

• 265 South Lehn Spring Drive, Amber C. Butch; Matthew J. Butch to Scott R. Banning, $194,000.

• 752 Forest Edge, Donald K. Towndrow to Gregory J. Macey, $187,000.

• 449 Getzville Road, Muhammad B. Tahir to Maryam N. Tahir, $185,000.

• 55 Clearfield, Megan L. Brenon; Scott Minervini to Ryan M. Conrad, $180,000.

• 1001 Tonawanda Creek Road, Elaine M. Korb to Jamie Morrison Engl; Nicholas T. Engl, $165,000.

• 4753 Harlem Road, Anastasius P. Krestos to Erin Rivier; Gregory Rivier, $156,000.

• 40 Hyledge Drive, Rebekah L. Reitmeier to Marissa A. Colucci, $155,000.

• 17 University Court, Paul Beres to John Myers, $150,000.

• 469 Capen Boulevard, Angela Hr Bishop; Alberta Jane Dilap; Jane A. Dilapo; Amanda Hr Reed; Shelly Hr Tumolo to Kennts Nagalingam, $145,000.

• 291 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Rita Mattina; Rita F. Mattina to Adam A. Fisher, $141,000.

• 2 Keph Dr Unit 3, Gregory J. Macey to Ryan A. Zimmer, $130,000.

• 59a Old Lyme Drive, Brian M. Weinberg to Samuel Cucinotta, $126,000.

• 2a Foxberry Dr S, Joseph Damiano Jr. to Rosemarie Stefano, $124,900.

• 110 Groton Dr Apt 3, Michael P. Bergstrom to Christopher J. Orlando, $117,000.

• 4547 Chestnut Ridge Rd Unit 113b, Gerard E. Oconnor; Patricia W. Oconnor to Hayden Miller, $115,000.

• 4083 Bailey Ave., Ottavio E. Ghersa; Ottavio Ghersa to Triple Z Enterprises LLC, $100,500.

• 1201 Charlesgate Circle, Joan P. Smith; Richard E. Smith to Shay Francis; James Mclaren, $99,900.

• 34b Foxberry Drive, Donald Madoesky to Mark T. Schubauer, $85,000.

• 755 North Forest Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Christopher Santora, $24,000.

• 4555 Millersport Hwy, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Rooted Locally LLC, $6,000.

ANGOLA

• 83 North Main St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $245,000.

• 29 High, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $39,700.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 18 Aurora Mills Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Peter K&irene O Chudy Revocable Family Trust 100119 Tr, $454,888.

• 1112 Davis Road, Daniel A. Shurmatz to Michael Grandits; Nancy Grandits, $375,000.

• 121 Elm St., Seth Kaiser to 121 Elm St. East Aurora LLC, $301,200.

• 1632 Quaker Road, Nikki L. Offhaus to Kenneth C. Germain, $165,000.

• 3 Tunbridge Walke, Wesley H. Whitte to Brian Matthew Obrien, $142,506.

• 0 Lapham Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to John J. Brady, $22,000.

BUFFALO

• 500 Bailey Ave., Robinson Home Products Inc to Buffalo Bailey LLC, $10,325,000.

• Vacant land 903&951 Ellicott St., Pilgrim Village Associates Lp to Mcguire Development Company LLC, $2,821,029.

• 212 Rivermist Drive, Ronald M. Moscati to Christy Stocker Ira Ben; Kevin Stocker; Millennium Trust Co LLC Cust, $665,000.

• 367 Linwood Ave., Lauren E. Loss to 367 Linwood Ave. LLC, $502,500.

• 247 Georgia St., William F. Trezevant to Derrick Inglut, $330,000.

• 800 Columbus Parkway, Jonathan D. Rivera; Stephanie H. Rivera to Emily A. Cornwell; Ashley L. Swan, $299,775.

• 117 University Ave., Kanika N. Durland; Spencer L. Durland to Megan Malczewsky; Nicholas Malczewsky, $275,000.

• 388 Crescent Ave., Nancy A. Schiller to David Pettit; Lauren Pettit, $272,500.

• 16 Mayfair Lane, Peter Bernd to Noel Sutton, $270,000.

• 31 Plymouth Ave., Zachariah Bouley; Alison E. Kerling to Kyle Stillwell; Michelle Woogen, $250,000.

• 726 Linwood Ave., Sandra A. Hodala to Ramtin Sadid Zadeh, $245,000.

• 40 Homer Ave., Ann Dileo to Joanna Mertz, $244,000.

• 424 St Lawrence Ave., David Cramer; Deborah Cramer to Joseph Boyd; Katie A. Marchese, $221,924.

• 72 Hoyt St., Lauren E. Hill to Melisa A. Holden, $210,000.

• 597 Northland Ave., Mohammad Abu Baker Siddique&nilufa Akther Chowdhury Trust Tr to Egriu Inc, $180,000.

• 144 Commonwealth Ave., Johanna V. Macdonald; Scott E. Macdonald; Jordan M. Vaccaro to Lawrence C. Lotempio, $178,000.

• 66 Strathmore Ave., Michele M. Bailey to Benjamin L. Knaus; Erin T. Loftus, $175,000.

• 183 10th St., Daisy Balaguer; Jose I. Balaguer to Chelsey M. Merrill, $172,000.

• 33 Hobmoor, Scott R. Collins to Jared Prince; Valerie B. Prince, $170,000.

• 70 Greeley, Joseph G. Laskowski; Judith Pasztor to Erik W. Brasher, $170,000.

• 342 St Lawrence, Karen M. Kennedy; Susan T. Lipp to Kimberly A. Schultz, $169,000.

• 438 Busti, Carmen Riollano; Monserrate C. Rionallo to Eddie Oliveras, $146,000.

• 151 Kenefick, Roger Abell Inc to Shawn P. Kelley, $135,000.

• 320 Maryland, Marta I. Vazquez to Ronald Scott, $130,000.

• 1 Treehaven Road, Evelyn C. Kramer to Moshe Shulman, $129,000.

• 68 Emerson Place, Emerson Development to James C. Legrand, $123,000.

• 24 Bloomfield Ave., James J. Roy; Michael J. Roy to Brandon Perry, $122,500.

• 25 Progressive Ave., Debora White to Amanda C. Gentzler, $118,000.

• 57 Weiss, Esb Group LLC to Scott Madden, $109,900.

• 351 Fargo Ave., David P. Joseph to Mate Tarr, $104,062.

• 20 Peace, 20 Peace Bf LLC to Yves Daviau-De-Ternay; Delphine Anastasia Diviau-De-Ternay, $100,000.

• 130 Ideal St., Diane Zarate to Tracy Lee Alessi-Dollas, $95,000.

• 91 Wright Ave., Clara L. Bivens; Clara L. Day to Lanitia E. Price, $94,500.

• 869 Columbus Parkway, Betty Jane Miller to Zainab Mohamed; Abdulfattah Momamed, $92,000.

• 198 Grote St., Tonton Group LLC to Sean Henry; Kathleen Porter, $90,000.

• 79 Weiss St., Joseph S. Goff Jr. to Krystal M. Goff, $85,000.

• 96 Grove St., Beverly J. Shamblin; Michael R. Shamblin to John Monette; Linda Monette, $85,000.

• 148 Elk, Anna Pawlowski to Joseph Pusateri, $82,000.

• 338 South Ogden St., Fred J. Punturiero; Helen Punturiero to Lokian Supply&mfg Inc, $80,000.

• 19 Doyle Ave., Colleen G. Cunningham to Cin Pi, $77,000.

• 185 Sweet Ave., Cohens Bakery Inc to Acb Properties LLC, $75,000.

• 70 Clarence, Kaniz Fatima to Nargis Parveen; Kazi Shaon, $68,000.

• 31 Thatcher Ave., Emma B. Terry to Razia Hoque, $67,900.

• 209 Westminster, A Mowla Property LLC to Nilufar Shibli Islam, $65,000.

• 6 Mckinley Circle, Randall J. Kay to Judith L. Doetterl, $65,000.

• 583 Lasalle, John P. Wulf; June N. Wulf to Aulad Hossain, $64,900.

• 279 Loring, Buffalo Fortes LLC to Yes Buffalo Property Corp, $60,000.

• 125 Goulding, Nasima Begum; Mohammad Faruk to Shahnaz Begum; Akhter Hossain, $60,000.

• 206 Berkshire, Caffery LLC to Azad Md Abul Khair, $60,000.

• 40 Amber St., Kathleen A. Krohn; Kathleen Anne Krohn to Kenechia Jody-Ann Clarke, $58,000.

• 398 Olympic Ave., Foots James Lewis Jr; Viola A. Jones to Hasan M. Rahman; Somon Md Ataur Rahman, $57,000.

• 49 Crossman Ave., 25 Bid LLC to Shahanara Begum, $57,000.

• 28 Van Gorder, Fr Property Group LLC to Mohammad Murtoza Ali, $55,000.

• 442 Stockbridge Ave., Paula P. Barber to Khadija Islam, $53,000.

• 12 Chester St., Nomita Dashgupta to Md Hanif Howlader, $53,000.

• 257 Dartmouth, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Fol USA Corporation, $52,000.

• 1392 Kensington, Buffalo Brick&mortar LLC to Mosammed S. Khanom, $52,000.

• 6 St Margarets Court, Benjamin B. Roberts to Jason P. Redding, $50,000.

• 77 Clarence, M Jamal Realty Corp to Shawket J. Tuser, $50,000.

• 171 Newburgh, Shahida USA Inc to Abdul Pasha, $50,000.

• 216 Doat St., Michael G. Gavigan to Buffalo Dreams Inc, $50,000.

• 949 Prospect, 85 Group LLC to Bcb International Inc, $48,000.

• 359 Dartmouth, Tara Spears; Thomas A. Steffan to Bcg Nadlan LLC, $48,000.

• 411 Dartmouth, Nasima Begum; Nasima Begun to Aj M. Babul, $45,000.

• 455 Stockbridge Ave., Joel C. Moore; Arthur J. Oconnor; Arthur Oconnor to Md Babul Aktar; Mst Sharmin Akter, $43,800.

• 199 Grape St., Geraldine Coleman to Friend of Buffalo Inc, $42,500.

• 52 Winter St., Thomas M. Osullivan; William J. Osullivan to Garrett C. Adams, $42,000.

• 12 Warwick, Deloris M Fields Revocable Living Trust 072409 Tr to Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC, $42,000.

• 11 Millicent, Shahida USA Inc to Lutfar Pasha, $40,000.

• 16 Erb St., Michael Ashley Jr. to Parvin B. Wahid, $37,000.

• 124 Floss Ave., Real Estate Property Connection LLC to Mimaisho LLC, $35,000.

• 24 Roma Ave., John Cusack to Selim M. Reza, $35,000.

• 220 Woltz Ave., Nadine M. Bobb; Jo-Ann Stasiak to Shahayna Bee; Sahla Din, $32,100.

• 642 Walden, F&f Brothers Inc to Walden Management Inc, $32,000.

• 97 Stanley, James K. Roberts to Vincent Cicatello, $31,000.

• 8 Block, Fortunes America Properties LLC to Mohammed Ballal Bepary, $30,000.

• 392 Goodyear, Mizanur Rahman to Howlader Md Abdul Wahab, $30,000.

• 113 Kosciuszko, Saddia Khokhar; Sadia Khokhar to Sa Ben Be, $30,000.

• 17 Arnold St., Decent Property NY LLC to Zee Haa Buffalo Inc, $26,000.

• 1148 Broadway, John J. Blando; Mark Didomenico to Acb Properties LLC, $25,000.

• 230 Benzinger, George Gozdziak to Waled Alokam, $25,000.

• 324 Carlton St., Buffalo Deco Inc to 324 Carlton St Partners LLC, $25,000.

• 1261 Broadway, Eugene L. Milas to Matthew Damon; Fauzia Yeasmen, $24,500.

• 1334 Clinton, Williamsville Properties Holdings LLC to Vin7 LLC, $23,000.

• 21 Goulding Ave., Evelyn Rooks to Tj Dawson LLC, $20,000.

• 291 Weston Ave., Marlin Whiteside to Sindi Acquistions Inc, $20,000.

• 15 Bennett Vlg, Bennett Enterprises of Buffalo LLC to Md Sayfur Rahman, $20,000.

• 142 Hagen St., Gerald Webb; Natalie Webb to Alomgir Hossain, $18,000.

• 552 Ontario St., Charles R. Zetterberg to Deer Dunlop LLC, $12,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 403 Columbia Ave., David R. Stevens; Jennifer J. Stevens to Yesmin Management LLC, $205,500.

• 69 Bernice Drive, Cong Huynh to Sediqa Mirzad; Haidar Ali Safary; Milad Safary, $199,900.

• 216 Diane, Nadine Demarco to Kristie M. White, $178,000.

• 204 Towers, Peter J. Mazzeo Sr. to Rose Jakubczak, $177,757.

• 62 North Park Ave., James M. Griffin; Lisa M. Pasnik to Paul Hoffstetter, $170,000.

• 55 West Cavalier Drive, Barbara A. Bockhahn; Donald M. Bockhahn to Christian Harfouche, $169,900.

• 181 Aurora Drive, Barry S. Gluckstein to Michael S. Carter, $164,000.

• 133 Currier Ave., Nicole M. Devan; Brian Pokorski to Nathan Bartlett; Bina S. Pawley, $161,000.

• 56 Calumet St., Holland Equity Holdings LLC to Synetra M. Clark-Brown, $160,000.

• 10 Steven Drive, Donald Schwarzenholzer; Molly Schwarzenholzer to Daniel A. Zilliox, $150,000.

• 241 Towers Boulevard, Camille W. Kirkland; Ronald E. Kirkland to Jennifer Wood, $143,000.

• 606 Beach Road, Bradley T. Mcclean to Elizabeth A. Bidjov; George K. Bidjov Jr., $141,000.

• 203 Maryvale Drive, Joseph A. White to Crystal Graves; Guy Graves, $139,900.

• 65 Goering Ave., Melanie Kozlowski; Rosemary Pietruszewski; Eileen Werbitsky to Dost Hazrat Nabi Muslim, $131,000.

• 11 Crisfield, Scott J. Kramer to Nathan Shanley, $130,000.

• 19 Euclid Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $129,000.

• 89 Beale Ave., Camille M. Hess-Pirrone; Camille M. Pirrone-Hess to David L. Green; Megan C. Green, $127,500.

• 96 Midland Drive, Ryan Laity to Jonathan Cardona, $127,000.

• 41 Wing Court, John W. Paschis; Mary A. Paschis to Darlene Gordon, $125,000.

• 30-32 Euclid, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $123,400.

• 22 Wellsworth Place, Erik J. Isaken; Kristen C. Isaken to Bassir A. Shirzad, $115,000.

• Vacant land Carol Drive, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $112,500.

• 105 Campbell Road, Paul Greening; Wendy Nebbia to Chantel Williams, $110,000.

• 48 Blick St., Richard R. Siedlikowski to Shumon Ahmed, $105,000.

• 28 Laverack Ave., Alden State Bank to Primal Solutions LLC, $96,500.

• 111 Edmund St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $79,200.

• 135 Wheaton Drive, Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Michelle Riggio, $75,868.

• 75 East End Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $54,400.

• 54 Chapel Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Christopher Santora, $50,000.

• 306 Halstead Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Plantation Homes LLC, $48,000.

• 35 Hedwig Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $46,000.

• 1574 East Delavan Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $44,900.

• 16 Strawn, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $44,700.

• 133 Jackson, James A. Kalwicki; Kathleen F. Kalwicki to Arnon Judkins Hawkes; Karen Jean Hawkes, $44,000.

• 21 Grattan St., Joshua Harman to Debra Raup; Roy Raup, $40,000.

• 74 Halstead, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $32,400.

• 53 John Brian Lane, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $26,200.

• 224 South Huxley Drive, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $24,700.

• 551 Penora St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to North Star Acquisition LLC, $18,000.

• 1272 Walden Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to 1280 Walden LLC, $17,000.

CLARENCE

• 5673 Glen Brook Court, Brent R. Rossi; Jill M. Rossi to Katy M. Hedges; Timothy Robert Hedges, $750,000.

• 8131 Floss Lane, Eylul Akpinar; Ozan Akpinar; Suzan Akpinar to Susan Jo Gregory, $515,000.

• 6295 Everwood Ct S, Emily Ramirez; Matt Ramirez to Adolfo Lupu; Yulia Lupu, $515,000.

• 6495 Poplar Hill Lane, Elise Jones; Patrick D. Jones to Amber Cassidy, $255,000.

• 5861 Goodrich Rd #10d, Elowyn R. Penhollow to Betty M. Christian; Janiene M. Lurz, $191,500.

• 8245 Transit Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Christopher Santora, $20,000.

COLDEN

• 8350 Irish Road, Patricia E. Hudson to Nikki Offhaus, $396,000.

• 7955 Center St., Irma Schackou; Irma Marie Schackou to Ryan C. Nowak, $295,000.

• 9010 Phillips Road, Alana M. Chapman; Eric D. Chapman to Jillian Koepf; Thomas Koepf, $260,000.

• 8809 Heath Road, Christine M. Brand; Robert M. Brand to Nathan A. Grundtisch; Sarah E. Grundtisch, $200,000.

• Vacant land State Road, Dawn Hammond; Calvin C. Rauch; Judy M. Rauch; Kara Sykes to Town of Colden, $100,000.

• Vl Irish Road, Patricia E. Hudson to Alex Bourque, $14,500.

COLLINS

• 14205 School St., Marisha Burgess to Gbtb Properties LLC, $22,000.

CONCORD

• 12313 Townsend Road, USA Homeownership Foundation Inc to Kristof Lovas, $55,000.

EDEN

• 3048 East Pleasant, Karen M. Mitchell; Michael S. Mitchell to James M. Griffin; Lisa M. Griffin, $320,000.

• 2739 Oakland Drive, Alexander Family Trust Tr to Karen M. Mitchell, $186,000.

• 2895 East Pleasant Ave., Donald R. Schasel; Rosella Schasel to Susan J. Bailey, $178,000.

ELMA

• 500 Rice Road, Mary Colette Cotton; Wayne Cotton; Wayne L. Cotton; Wayne Lee Cotton to Elma Tree Farm LLC, $700,000.

• 160 Stolle Road, 460 E Center LLC to Glenn P. Schenck; Jessica H. Schenck, $460,885.

• 760 Maple Road, Thomas R. Scheeler to Aaron M. Hayes; Kristal A. Hayes, $255,000.

EVANS

• 7176 Lake Shore Road, Helen Kaney Dempsey; John M. Dempsey to Danelle M. Barrett; Gildardo Vasco, $800,000.

• 520 Eisenhower Ave., Joseph A. Conrad; Victoria L. Conrad to Mandy A. Schmitz, $162,000.

• 139 Rosewood Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $134,800.

• 9433 Fairview St., Jennifer E. Bartus; Kevin M. Bartus; Kelly A. Kal to Margaret A. Dzimian, $124,000.

• 9430 Peach St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $100,400.

• 8261 Lake Shore Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $70,900.

• 9707 Erie Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $64,000.

• 9406 Jamestown St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $59,900.

• 147 Rosewood Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $50,500.

• Eden Evans Center Road, Malcolm L. Mackay; Malcolm Lee Mackay to Robert Hill; Jonathan Palmer, $50,000.

• 9644 Jamestown St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $49,100.

• 9579 Lake Shore Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $48,000.

• 531a Herr Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $38,500.

• 1556 Depot St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $38,400.

• 1035 Eden Evans Center Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $36,500.

• Vacant land Wisconsin Road, Matthew Mazur to David Pintabona, $27,000.

• 0 Lancaster, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $11,900.

• 0 Garfield Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $10,000.

• 0 Ivanhoe, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $8,600.

• 0 Kennedy, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $8,600.

GRAND ISLAND

• 21 Trails End, Farooq Hashmi; Shahzad Hashmi to Danielle Marie Rosso; Ralph Rosso, $399,000.

• 1411 West River Road, Deborah L. Goss; John G. Goss to Danielle Rose; James D. Rose, $275,000.

• 2342 Stony Point Road, John Arlie Study; Suzanne E. Tomkins to James P. Dietterich; Lauren A. Dietterich, $270,000.

• 958 Baseline Road, Ted L. Ackley to Sheri Pulvino, $251,500.

• 1912 Marjorie Road, Irma J. Lent; John E. Lent; John Earl Lent; John E&irma J Lent Trust 043091 Tr to Debra Buscaglia, $170,000.

• 3518 Greenway Road, Kathleen Ballester; Daniel Wilson; David Wilson to Jason Roger Barclay, $144,000.

• 3358 East River Road, Vanderbilt Properties Inc to Christian Michael Buerk; Lacey Buerk, $110,000.

• 2015 Bedell Road, Richard J. Williams to Paramjit K. Gill, $42,000.

HAMBURG

• 6132 Old Lakeshore Road, Kevin M. Oconnor; Virginia M. Oconnor to Jeffrey R. Martin; Lynn A. Martin, $912,000.

• 5053 Bradford St., Eddy&lewin Homes Inc to Edward H. Doll; Kimberly B. Hogan, $354,698.

• 3491 Heatherwood Drive, Mary K. Springer; Ronald L. Springer to Krystle Pasquarella; Nicholas J. Pasquarella, $275,700.

• 2371 Burbank Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Jason Ilkiwskyj, $271,007.

• 4145 Chatham Drive, Barbara H. Wylegala; Raymond V. Wylegala to Phyllis A. Carriere; Vincent Carriere, $253,000.

• 72 Marengo Ave., Lauri A. Dewald to Michael Charles Lovering, $230,000.

• 2131 Hobblebush Lane, Carol E. Wirth; Gerald J. Wirth to Aaron Walkow; Brittany Walkow, $225,000.

• 4331 Parker Road, Patricia J. Richard; Robert G. Richard to Patty J. Alagna; Salvatore J. Alagna, $220,000.

• 73 Chapel Glen Drive, Nicholas J. Pasquarella to Randi L. Daucheuang, $193,000.

• 67 Raymond St., Patrick Odonnell to Caitlin V. Hackford, $168,400.

• 2976 Pleasant Ave., Franklin C. Norblum to Liam P. Hallick, $155,000.

• 3655 Wabash Ave., Irene Marcinkiewicz; Mark L. Marcinkiewicz to Daniel L. Eckert, $149,000.

• 4331-berkley Pl14075, Lmb Capital Inc to Deborah J. Hultman; William C. Hultman, $146,000.

• 4155 South Park Ave., Maureen A. Barbati to Andrew J. Moskal, $87,000.

• 4223 Salem Drive, South Towns Community Federal Credit Union to Nabil S. Alsalahi, $83,000.

• 5519 Cooper Ridge, Natale Building Corp to Brian C. Parfitt; David I. Parfitt; Gareth I. Parfitt, $65,000.

• 4554 Oxford Terrace, Anthony Ervolina; Liza Land Ervolina to Alto Collective LLC, $35,000.

• 1983 Lakeview Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Lakeview Storage LLC, $10,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 3 Wintergreen Place, James J. Cerroni; Sally Ann Cerroni to Clara Gail Harris; Gladstone Ewart Morris, $190,000.

• 49 Vincent Ave., Adel Ahmad to Ashlee N. Johnson, $110,000.

LANCASTER

• 166 Nichter Road, Carmen R. Hangauer; David G. Hangauer Jr. to Joann M. Blatner; Norman L. Blatner, $510,000.

• 66 Middlebury Lane, Jodi L. Magistrale; Samuel Magistrale to Reichmuth Gillian P G; Michael J. Reichmuth, $386,000.

• 33 St Anthony St., Michele Tryjankowski; Paul Tryjankowski to Brandon Lyles; Mackenzie A. Lyles, $345,000.

• 324 Central Ave., Kristina Albert; Kristina Neuland to Moran Stock Properties LLC, $322,500.

• 50 Apple Blossom Boulevard, David P. Phillips; Julie L. Phillips to Renee Krzystek, $313,000.

• 23 Woodgate Drive, Jane Lawniczak; Thomas Lawniczak to Narmeen Ammar, $295,000.

• 14 Rollingwood Drive, Elizabeth A. Kwiatkowski; Jeffrey Kwiatkowski to Kristen M. Cera; Randy R. Cera, $234,900.

• 22 Michael Anthony Lane, Richard L. Lyons to Losson Ranch LLC, $230,000.

• 6 Wendtworth Court, Brian J. Uhrmacher to Joseph D. Guerra, $225,000.

• 4819 William St., Stacey Marie Dofitas; Steve B. Dofitas to Brandon Palmieri, $170,000.

• 4 Pershing Ave., Constance L. Wojtowicz to Bethany Wrigglesworth; Michael L. Wrigglesworth, $166,900.

• 55 Roosevelt Ave., Randy R. Cera; Kristen M. Cichowski to Tiffany Klin, $154,500.

• 28 Glendale Drive, Gary Buser; Gary L. Buser to Jillian Leigh Ciccarelli, $140,000.

• 19 Scott St., Isabelle Fournier; Herbert A. Kauderer to Salvatore G. Catalano, $130,000.

• 228 Peppermint Road, Richard E. Pratt; Sandra L. Pratt to Anne M. Stimson; Isaac Stimson, $40,000.

• 74 Church St., Stephen Czerniejewski; Jennifer Moore to Randy Bungo, $32,500.

MARILLA

• 11459 Suemartom Court, Charles Impastato; Diane Impastato to Clarence W. Gerhardt Jr.; Melody A. Gerhardt, $345,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 12274 Buckwheat Road, Kenneth R. Turner; Paula M. Turner to Heather M. Adamczyk, $139,650.

NORTH COLLINS

• 2158 Langford Road, Edward L. Schwegler Jr.; Nancy B. Schwegler to Brandon E. Wiacek; Lyndsay Wiacek, $97,000.

• 2045 Kimble Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $67,100.

• 10838 New Oregon Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $48,600.

• 2076 Langford Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $27,200.

ORCHARD PARK

• 26 Aspen Lane, Oak Orchard Development LLC to Barbara A. Oscadal; Martin G. Oscadal, $452,898.

• 5776 Big Tree Road, Ethel J. Horn; Ladd L. Horn to Polymer Conversions Inc, $450,000.

• 6285 Scherff Road, Alyssa A. Heitmann; Kelcey W. Lamm to Michael L. Webster Jr.; Sarah L. Webster, $330,000.

• 33 Harmony Circle, Deanna Zolnowski to Erin K. Vogl; Derek T. Zolnowski, $280,000.

• 97 Tanglewood Dr W, Deborah Kilgore; Kim Edwin Kilgore to John E. Starr; Kaitlyn Starr, $275,839.

• 6071 Bunting Road, Joseph R. Clauss to Richard D. Carpenter, $197,500.

• 108 Rainbow Terrace, April Matczynski to Michael Bonetto, $190,000.

• 5031 Armor Duells Road, Keith J. Conklin; David M. Janish to David L. Krajnik; Dylan L. Krajnik, $179,900.

• 74 Knoche Way, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Robert J. Brombos Jr.; Michelle E. Wall, $136,000.

• 140 Burmon Drive, John M. Johnson; Margaret J. Shagott to Erik Rommel; Stephanie J. Rommel, $135,000.

• 3648 Southwestern Boulevard, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to WNY Property Pros 2 LLC, $56,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 25 Rachel Lane, Darlene S. Schwartz; Ronald L. Schwartz to Marjorie A. Donhauser, $133,000.

• 145 West Main St., Eleanor Marie Odwyer to Katherine L. Koener, $120,000.

• 48 Albro Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $59,200.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 72 East Niagara St., 72 E Niagara LLC to 72 E Niagara St. LLC, $375,000.

• 93 Hill St., Renee E. Krzystek to Meaghan P. Whelan, $129,000.

• 134 Mosher Drive, Candace M. Sobotka to Thomas B. Giordano, $119,900.

• 269 Kohler St., Virginia Colburn to Elizabeth Gurbacki, $112,500.

• 232 Main St., Lc Strategic Holdings LLC to Kimberly D. Zuckerman, $91,000.

• 469 Broad St., Donna L. Neddy to Justin M. Walker, $76,500.

• 122 Fletcher St., Fletcher Apts LLC to Carlos Clemons; Derek Clemons, $16,000.

TONAWANDA

• 236&240 Montrose Ave., Samuel J. Pappagallo to V&f Property Management LLC, $530,000.

• 2781 Colvin Boulevard, Donnamarie Norton; Marie Sicignano; Thomas F. Sicignano; Dawnmarie Silvestri; Lindamarie Todd to Ann Dileo; David P. Taggert, $275,000.

• 385 Crosby, Donald Panepinto to Christopher Fredrick; Stephanie Secord Fredrick, $224,000.

• 125 Mang, Patricia K. Lyon to Aaron J. Spina, $215,000.

• 121 Sherwin Drive, Barbara A. Rucker; Edward F. Rucker to Rathin Radhakrishnan Nair; Sreeja Ramachandran, $207,000.

• 1019 Parkhurst Boulevard, Brooke R. Kibrick to Katherine A. Panzica; Darren Pope, $198,500.

• 105 Hiler Ave., Brent T. Boeing to Evan A. Ruh, $195,000.

• 220 Westfall Drive, Nicholas C. Sautter to Nicole Wilson; William A. Wilson III, $187,900.

• 679 Starin Ave., Daryl Miller to Daniel Leon Jr.; Kelly Sementelli, $179,900.

• 209 Cortland Ave., Louis Vinci to Sarah M. Rieth, $178,200.

• 181 Deumant, Barbara J. Maedl to Laura B. Darlak; Elyse M. Perruchon, $165,000.

• 306 Greenhaven Terrace, Beth Ann Blarr; Gregory R. Blarr to Jason N. Rondina, $161,000.

• 294 Washington Ave., Ernest A. Roberson to Rachel L. Martin, $160,000.

• 341 Cleveland Drive, Kevin M. Fancher; Jeannie M. Reed to Mitchell J. Daggett; Jena Dobson, $159,000.

• 155 Pinewoods Ave., William A. Wilson Jr.; Wilson William Allan III to Zachariah J. Martineau, $155,000.

• 131 Pickford Ave., Maria Bentley; Brian D. Dusenberry to Julie M. Hauser, $153,000.

• 42 Hoover Ave., Brittaney E. West to Patrick Lapinski, $143,600.

• 615 Harrison Ave., Patricia A. Gilbert to Amanda N. Nadrowski; Katherine E. Nadrowski, $142,500.

• 442 Traverse Boulevard, Joseph V. Raimond to Elise Briandi; Elliott Gruber, $130,000.

• 94 Dexter Terrace, Michael C. Mommertz to Lauren M. Hull; Heather A. Mcnaughton, $130,000.

• 179 Cresthill Ave., Am Irrevocable Trust 102717 Tr to Barbara L. Bremer; Frank W. Bremer, $125,000.

• 424 Mang Ave., Michael D. Bognar to Abdullah M. Janno, $120,000.

• 114 Waverly Ave., Brian Kenneth Heckeler; Hope Marie Heckeler to Sai Myint, $117,500.

• 171 Dale Drive, Stephen A. Pyrkos to Laura A. Samer, $115,000.

• 15 Edgewood, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $105,200.

• 145 Stillwell Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Plantation Homes LLC, $100,000.

• 127 Somerton Ave., Joyce Penny Little to Marc Bourgeault, $100,000.

• 117 Dupont, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $88,300.

• 344 University Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $65,700.

• 301 West Hazeltine Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Plantation Homes LLC, $51,000.

• 36-40 Browning, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Plantation Homes LLC, $36,000.

WEST SENECA

• 75 Ransier Drive, Jack Cooper Transport Company Inc to Jack Cooper Transport Company LLC, $2,625,000.

• 5 Diane Court, Bernice A. Ruhland; Gregory J. Ruhland to Christie L. Cislo; Jacob Cislo, $334,900.

• 19 Country Lane, Karen S. Barone to Catherine Sucharski, $250,000.

• 225 Woodcrest Drive, David J. Gregoire to Martin R. Gregoire, $215,000.

• 950 Orchard Park Road, Anthony J. Stornelli; Paulette L. Stornelli to Fred A. Stornelli; Linda L. Stornelli, $200,000.

• 4306 Clinton St., Donna M. Durak; Gertrude Pajak to David L. Paryz; Marie T. Paryz, $157,000.

• 47 Summit, Mary Ann Campbell; Robert J. Campbell to Bo Tucker Properties LLC, $137,000.

• 270 Barnsdale Ave., Aaron Franco; Elise A. Franco; Elise A. Lesakowski to Fawn L. Barlow, $130,000.

• 827 Seneca Creek Road, Joseph D. Przybyszewski to Harmon Homes Realty Inc, $92,500.

• 103 Creekward Drive, Sharon K. Metzger; Sherry K. Metzger; William P. Metzger to Adam Jason, $91,600.

• 125 Barnsdale Ave., Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates 1998-R1 Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Mrinal K. Bhakta, $48,580.

• 85 Boynton Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to WNY Property Pros 2 LLC, $45,000.

• 70 Cedar Ridge Drive, Frances J&lillian T Lonczak Trust 010688 Tr to Halina Zych, $40,000.