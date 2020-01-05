EMMERLING, Helen C. (Hanrahan)

Passed away on December 25, 2019.Beloved wife of the late Joseph Emmerling; dear mother of Joann (George) Kick, Thomas (Carol), Marian Emmerling, Joseph (Tracy) Emmerling and Patrick (Catherine) Emmerling; loving grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 14; daughter of the late Thomas and Helen (Scanlon) Hanrahan; sister of the late Marian (late Edward) Colpoys and John (late Joan) Hanrahan. Services were held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com