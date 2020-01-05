EICH, Elaine Elizabeth

EICH - Elaine Elizabeth December 31, 2019. Born June 15, 1941 in Buffalo, New York to Stanley and Anna (Rog) Czekalski. She graduated from Villa Maria Academy and Buffalo State University with a Bachelor Degree in Education. She then completed the Master of Education program at D'Youville College in Buffalo. Elaine taught elementary education for over 30 years at Woodrow Wilson School in Sloan, NY. She enjoyed traveling, especially trips with fellow teachers, to most major cities in the U.S. She also enjoyed annual trips to Disney World with her family. Elaine loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She spent countless hours babysitting and attending their sporting events and activities. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Daniel Eich; sons, Jay (Lindsey) Eich and Randy (Casey) Eich; grandchildren, Sophie, Stone, Bella, Ava, Porter, Turner; siblings, Joanne (Richard) Martin, Mary Jane (James) Mauer and Jerome (Christine) Czekalski; nieces Suzanne (Rob) VanDenBrink and Pamela (Neil) Hoynes. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1 PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church Day Chapel with Father John Allen Celebrant. Burial to follow at 2:30 PM at Forest Lawn East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association-Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.