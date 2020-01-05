Driver disappears when stolen van crashes in Niagara Falls, but not for long

After a stolen van crashed during a police chase early Sunday, the driver was nowhere to be found, Niagara Falls Police reported. But not for long. A suspect was arrested a few hours later when he showed up for hospital treatment, claiming he was hit by a car, police said.

Davante Kent, 20, of Michigan Avenue, Niagara Falls, who arrived by ambulance at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center about 4:30 a.m., was suffering from multiple injuries, police said, including cuts and brush burns on both hands.

Police said he initially gave a false name and said he had been struck while walking in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue. According to the report, he eventually admitted to driving the stolen 2018 Dodge Caravan and jumping out of it.

The van was reported stolen from a DeVeaux Street residence shortly after 1 a.m., police said. Officers responding to that address spotted the van on Main Street and tried to stop it, but it sped off and careened into a fence and a house at 1123 Cleveland Ave.

Kent was taken into custody on a pair of outstanding warrants from Niagara Falls City Court, police said, and was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property after he was found with credit cards, bank cards and a driver's license belonging to a Macklem Avenue man. Police said more charges were being prepared.