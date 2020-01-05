Doherty, Sean

December 26, 2019 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved son of Thomas "Patrick" and late Edith (nee McKinnon) Doherty; devoted brother of Leah Doherty and Eric (Patricia Pacynski) Doherty; dear uncle of Brendan and Nathan Doherty; fond brother-in-law of Rebecca Czyzewski-Doherty; also survived by many friends and cousins. Friends received on Thursday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:30 AM at St. John Paul II Church, Lake View, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Please leave online condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com