DiGANGI, Anthony F. "Nails"

DiGANGI - Anthony F. "Nails"

January 3, 2020 age 95, beloved husband of 71 years to Frances M. (nee Pew) DiGangi; dear father of Donna (John) Wax, David (late Diane) DiGangi, Suzanne (Michael) Sciria, Charles (Pamela) DiGangi and Joan (Robert) Leber; loving grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of Marie Serio and the late Dominic DiGangi, Josephine Grassia and Betty Madonia; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday, January 6, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker), where prayers will be said Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christopher Church at 9:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com