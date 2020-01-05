Dietz, Alan

Dietz - Alan January 2, 2020, father of Cheryl (Gary II) Crane and Craig (Lisa) Dietz; brother of Russel Dietz and late Bernice Marsden; grandfather of Craig Dietz II, Miranda Dietz, Emilee Crane and Elizabeth Crane; also survived by nephews. Funeral Service Thursday, January 9, at 1 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 53 W. Falls Rd., West Falls, with a reception to follow at the church. The family encourage memorials to the West Falls Conservation Society. Condolences may be made online at www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com