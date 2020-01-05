CZARNECKI, Louise A.

CZARNECKI - Louise A. Of Darien Center, NY, January 2, 2020, wife of the late James Czarnecki; mother of Sharon (Bob) Rebmann and Tina (Joel) Nuwer; grandmother of R.J. and Elisabeth Rebmann; dear friend of Bud Milligan; daughter of the late Franklin Mazurik and the late Hildegard (late Clyde) Barr; sister of Franklin (Caroline) Mazurik, Hildegard (Donald) Neubauer and the late George Mazurik; sister-in-law of David and Maryann Czarnecki and the late Frances (Ken) Egan and late Stephan (Thomas) Czarnecki; daughter-in-law of the late Stephen and Helen Czarnecki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Saturday, January 11, from 11 AM- 12 Noon, where services will be held at 12 Noon. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com