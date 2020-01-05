CRANSTON, Charles J.

CRANSTON - Charles J. Age 87, of Springville, died December 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeannine (nee Kenyon) Cranston; father of Rick Cranston, Chuck (Lori) Cranston, Roger (Krista) Cranston, Sheri (Paul) Fraser, Lori (Rick) Enser; brother of William (Mary) Cranston, Edward Cranston, Janet (Owen) Mellon, David (Glory Ann) Cranston and the late Eugene (survived by Donna) Cranston and Robert (survived by Anneliese) Cranston; also survived by 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday January 20, 2020 at 11 am in St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery. Flowers are gratefully declined, memorials may be made to Empire Animal Rescue, Salamanca or Ten Lives Club. Arrangements by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com