CRAMER, Mary A. (Moell)

CRAMER - Mary A. (nee Moell)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on January 1, 2020. Devoted mother of Tamara Black; cherished grandmother of Caity and Jimmy; loving daughter of the late Arthur G. and Gertrude Moell Sr.; dear sister of Arthur G. (late Noreen) Moell Jr., Anthony (Gemma) Moell and Cynthia (John) Herb; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Saturday, (January 11) from 1-3 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com