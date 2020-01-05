CRAMER, Carol Mae (Kingsland)

Of Blasdell, December 25, 2019, loving wife of Ronald Cramer; devoted daughter of the late Harold and Gladys Kingsland; dearest mother of Judy (Paul) Meyer, David (Cristi) Robinson and the late Donald (Linda) Robinson; cherished step-mother to Elizabeth (Anthony) Gioia and Charles (Diane) Cramer; loving grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Ronald (Karen) Kingsland, Cheryl (David) Blaufuss and Bonnie (companion to Jeff Macartney) Sutter, late Patricia (late Anthony) Marchionda and Nancy (James) Pietrocarlo; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL.