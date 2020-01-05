COLLORD, Ann Marie (Schmitt)

Collord - Ann Marie (nee Schmitt)

Passed away January 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born August 28, 1928 in Buffalo, NY to Matt Schmitt and Anne Marie (nee Shroeder) Schmitt, who preceded her in death. Ann was married to Peter Collord on June 1, 1956 until his passing in 1998. For the majority of her adult life she was a faithful and active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, West Seneca, NY. She was devoted to her family and was known as a wonderful hostess. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing and cooking and her recipes are renowned. She loved the beach and spending time at her beach house in Rehoboth Beach, DE. Ann is survived by her loving family. Her children, Suzanne (Christen) Keller, Timothy (Lisa) Collord; grandchildren, Jennifer Keller, Matthew (Sheila) Keller, Benjamin Keller, Christen Keller II, Michael Collord and David Collord; great-grandchildren, Emilia and Elizabeth Cruz and Jacob Keller; her two surviving sisters, Veronica (Robert) Rich and Mildred (Brian) Levy; goddaughter, Dineen (Charles) Long and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Family will be present Friday 5-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services on Saturday morning at 10 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Rd., West Seneca, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran School or Hospice of choice. Please share online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com