CICERO, Barbara A. (Stashak)

CICERO - Barbara A. (nee Stashak)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest January 3, 2020, beloved wife of the late Joseph Cicero; devoted mother of Mark (Donna) Cicero; cherished grandmother of Morgan, Eric, Duncan and Nicholas; loving daughter of the late William and Evelyn Stashak; dear sister of Robert (Janet) Stashak, Beverly (late John Re and the late Anthony Teresi) Teresi, the late Joan (late George) Croom, the late William (Joyce) Stashak; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (January 18th) from 12 Noon-2 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of W.N.Y., P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com