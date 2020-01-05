CIALFI, Donna M. (Colpoys)

CIALFI - Donna M. (nee Colpoys)

December 29, 2019, beloved wife of late Richard; devoted mother of Maureen (John) Baiocco, Karen (Anthony) Quaranto, Sandra Cialfi and Theresa (Craig) Weinert; loving grandmother of Patrick (Kara) Baiocco, Nicholas and Dr. Brian Quaranto, Giles and Gemma Carr-Locke and Aidan McGonigle; loving great-grandmother of Cameron and Jack Quaranto and Brady and Avery Baiocco; dearest sister of Raymond (Barbara) Colpoys; sister-in-law of late Robert (Joan) Cialfi, late Lena (late Michael) Pappagallo and late Adolph (Joan) Cialfi; Donna is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Josaphat Church (William at Peoria Ave.), Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 9:30 AM. Donna's family would like to extend their gratitude to the excellent staff in the C Unit at Harris Hill Nursing Facility. Donations in Donna's Memory may be made to The McGuire Group Journey's Program C/O Barbara Johnson at Harris Hill Nursing Facility, 2699 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221. Share online condolences at www.Pietszak.com