Buffalo woman accused of breaking car windows with snowbrush

A Buffalo woman was arrested on multiple charges after an argument that began on the phone turned into an incident in which she damaged two windshields with a snowbrush, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Breona Tyler, 24, was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal mischief following the incident, which occurred on Monroe Street near Sycamore Avenue.

Tyler was arguing with the victim on the phone when Tyler told the woman she was outside the victim's address, police said. When the victim came outside and the argument continued, Tyler allegedly used a snowbrush to break the rear window and crack the front windshield of the victim's car.

Police said Tyler also scratched the victim's face, which drew blood, before she fled the scene.