Buffalo man who was stabbed found dead after crashing car into tree

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death of a Buffalo man who was stabbed in a home, then got in his car and crashed into a tree, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police said the 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning just after 5 a.m. at East Ferry and Dupont streets.

Authorities say the man was stabbed inside of a residence, then got into his vehicle and a short time later crashed into a tree at East Ferry and Dupont. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Buffalo police said an autopsy will be scheduled by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.