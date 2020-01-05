Bills' Cody Ford says fans told him to 'kill myself' after penalty in playoff loss

Bills rookie offensive tackle Cody Ford said that fans told him to "kill yourself" after the team's loss to the Houston Texans in an AFC wild-card game.

Ford was called for an illegal blindside block in overtime that scuttled the Bills' lone offensive series of the extra period.

Wrote wrote on Twitter, "I get told, 'you suck,' 'you should quit football, 'you're a disgrace,' etc. ... and that's cool. But to tell me to 'kill myself,' that's not cool at all. I play every game and every play with the same love and passion when I first started this game. To the fans who truly support me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To my family and loved ones who have supported me from Day 1 I thank you the most."

The tweet had more than 1,000 comments and 7,000 likes as the night wore on.

Ford later tweeted his appreciation for Bills fans.

#BillsMafia you were so amazing all year. This team can feel your energy every game. I love this team and what we have. We’ll be back🤞🏽. — Cody Ford ✞ (@Cody_Ford74) January 5, 2020

On the play, Allen was scrambling to the right sideline and ran for 4 yards, producing what would have been a fourth-and-5 play from the Houston 38.

Would the Bills have tried a 55- or 56-yard field goal to win it? Probably not. They had passed on a 56-yard field goal earlier in the game. Corey Bojorquez wound up punting, giving the Texans the ball at their 17.

The NFL’s blindside block rule reads: “It is now prohibited for a blocker to initiate forcible contact with his head, shoulder or forearm when his path is toward or parallel to his own end line.”

By the letter of the law, it probably was a penalty, although some NFL observers, including former Giants lineman Shaun O’Hara disagreed, on social media.

I’m sorry but that CAN’T BE a Penalty on Cody Ford for a Blindside Block!! What the hell is going on here!! I understand the Spirit of the rule & the BLOCKS we are trying to ELIMINATE. That’s not one of them! #BUFvsHOU — Shaun O'Hara (@ShaunOHara60) January 5, 2020

Was Ford surprised?

“In the moment, yeah,” he said. “We practice that every day and every chance we get, so it all comes down to me. ... It wasn’t like I had a vengeance for him or anything. I was honestly just trying to make the play. I was focused on the fundamentals because we practice that stuff.”

Mike Pereira, the Fox Sports rule expert and former head of officiating, tweeted: