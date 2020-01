BLOCK, Cathy A.

BLOCK - Cathy A. Of Holland, entered into rest on January 3, 2020, loving daughter of the late John and Patricia Block; dearest sister of Thomas (Linda) Block; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com